Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kapil Sharma Starrer Performs Poorly In Comparison To First Part, Mints Only ₹7.20 Crore In Opening Weekend

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma starrer has been performing fairly at he box office in India. The movie's business was affected due to Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar's successful theatrical run. However, it managed to surpass the ₹5 crore mark at the box office in India in the opening weekend.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a slight increase in the daily collection on Sunday. It earned ₹2.85 crore in the domestic market, taking the total to ₹7.20 crore. On Saturday, the movie minted ₹2.5 crore and ₹1.85 crore on Friday (the opening day).

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 had an overall 40.27per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Bengaluru (53.25 per cent).

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2's performance in comparison to the first installment

The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2015 film of the same name. While the sequel is anticipated to perform better than the first installment, here the situation was different. The film is performing poorly at the box office. In 2015, the first part concluded its opening weekend at ₹28.8 crore. On the first day, it minted ₹10.20 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.

Advertisement

All about Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Helmed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas Mustan Films Production, the movie stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati and Asrani in pivotal roles. The story follows the life of the protagonist, played by Kapil Sharma, who is in a relationship with multiple women simultaneously. He has already been married three times, yet he looks forward to marrying the woman he truly loves. After the theatrical run, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Pyaar 2 will make its digital debut on JioHotstar.