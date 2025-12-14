Updated 14 December 2025 at 23:53 IST
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Mints ₹61 Crore In 1st Weekend
While the evening and late night theatre occupancy of Akhanda 2 over the first weekend has been good, the sharp decline in Saturday and Sunday biz is a sign of worry.
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 faced a roadblock in its release. The initial theatrical debut date was December 12. However, due to non-payment issues, there was a last minute delay and the movie got postponed to December 19. The movie opened to mixed reviews, with many pointing out that the mythological action film is “purely for NBK fans”. The turnout was decent on the opening day, with premiere shows a day before release pushing the day 1 collection to ₹30 crore. However, the biz slowed down significantly on Saturday and Sunday, and it is an indication that Akhanda 2 will struggle in the coming days.
Akhanda 2 collected ₹15.5 crore on Saturday and ₹15 crore on Sunday, pushing the 3-day total to ₹61 crore in India. It has also crossed ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The movie minted around ₹60 crore gross worldwide on day 1 (including premieres), making it the biggest opener of Balakrishna’s career, surpassing Daaku Maharaaj. The film is witnessing strong occupancies during the evening and night shows. The 50% decline in biz over the weekend. although, is a sign of worry. It remains to be seen how the movie holds up on its make or break first Monday (December 15).
Meanwhile, a third part in the franchise, titled Jai Akhanda, has also been greenlit and is teased at the end of the sequel.
Where to stream Akhanda 2 after its theatrical run?
Nandamuri Balakrishna plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film. In the sequel, he is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton. The high-octane sequences featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna are among the highlights of the film. It features Samyuktha, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh and others in key roles. After its theatrical run is over, it will stream on Netflix. The expected OTT release date of the Telugu film is January 9, but makers are yet to confirm it.
14 December 2025