Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Mints ₹61 Crore In 1st Weekend

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 faced a roadblock in its release. The initial theatrical debut date was December 12. However, due to non-payment issues, there was a last minute delay and the movie got postponed to December 19. The movie opened to mixed reviews, with many pointing out that the mythological action film is “purely for NBK fans”. The turnout was decent on the opening day, with premiere shows a day before release pushing the day 1 collection to ₹30 crore. However, the biz slowed down significantly on Saturday and Sunday, and it is an indication that Akhanda 2 will struggle in the coming days.

Here's how much Akhanda 2 collected in 1st weekend

Akhanda 2 collected ₹15.5 crore on Saturday and ₹15 crore on Sunday, pushing the 3-day total to ₹61 crore in India. It has also crossed ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The movie minted around ₹60 crore gross worldwide on day 1 (including premieres), making it the biggest opener of Balakrishna’s career, surpassing Daaku Maharaaj. The film is witnessing strong occupancies during the evening and night shows. The 50% decline in biz over the weekend. although, is a sign of worry. It remains to be seen how the movie holds up on its make or break first Monday (December 15).

Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Sreenu | Image: X

Meanwhile, a third part in the franchise, titled Jai Akhanda, has also been greenlit and is teased at the end of the sequel.

Advertisement

Where to stream Akhanda 2 after its theatrical run?