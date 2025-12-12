Updated 12 December 2025 at 12:55 IST
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X Review: Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Sequel Is A Disaster, Say Netizens
Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released in theatres today, December 12. Critics and moviegoers rushed to see how the sequel would perform at the box office amid the ongoing Dhurandhar wave.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X Review: Kapil Sharma’s sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon has been released in theatres today, December 12. This time, the makers have introduced a fresh flavour with a new cast. Fans had been eagerly counting down for its arrival, and as soon as it hit the big screen, moviegoers rushed to see how the sequel would perform at the box office amid the ongoing Dhurandhar wave. And are now sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).
Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X Review
One user wrote, “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 is a Disaster on its First Day Itself..😭🤦 #KapilSharma should Stick to his Show Only..✅ Only One Movie worked in his Career.. and that too Ruined by Himself by Making a 3rd Class Sequel..😅😭Don’t Waste your Money on this Crap… Watch #Dhurandhar in Theaters 💥🔥”
Another user wrote, “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 Review: Pure Comedy Therapy After #Dhurandhar 😂🫶 Craving light-hearted entertainment? You've hit the jackpot with #KKPK2—a 2h22m hilarious ride that's pure stress-buster 👏@KapilSharmaK9's comedy is therapy amid life's tensions—job, relationships, social media drama.”
Another user wrote, “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 gets a disastrous occupancy on day1 morning shows At some places morning shows got cancelled Day1 will be - 0.75-1 cr 👎🏻”
Another wrote, “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 Interval: Jokes aren't landing🙂. #VipinSharma in Comedy is underrated, proves it once again. #KapilSharma is okay, but expression me, he is the master. #TridhaChoudhury #AyeshaKhan and #ParulGulati are good as Tridha shines more. Below Average 1st Half.”
All About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
The story follows a man whose life turns chaotic after he finds himself in romantic relationships with four different women. Even though he has already married three times, he still dreams of marrying the woman he truly loves.
Kapil Sharma leads the film, joined by a vibrant cast. Ayesha Khan plays his Muslim wife, Parul Gulati his Christian wife, and Tridha Choudhury his Hindu wife. Hira Warina appears as the woman he actually wants to marry. The film also includes Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Sushant Singh in key roles.
