'Koi Bhi Ghus Aata Hai...': Sara Ali Khan's Light Hearted Take On Saif Ali Khan Attack Case, Says 'Have Bought CCTV Camera For Our Home'

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his high-rise apartment in Bandra, Mumbai in the wee hours of January 16 has still not faded from public memory. The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am. Saif healed quickly from his injuries and also featured in the Netlfix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins in April.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence on Jan 16 | Image: X

On a quirky note, Saif's eldest daughter, Sara Ali Khan, talked about the stabbing incident on Kapil Sharma's show. The actress was a guest in an upcoming episode of the celebrity chat show, which streams on Netflix. Kapil asked Sara, "E-bay se kya kya shopping ki aapne?" The Love Aaj Kal actress said in jest, "CCTV Camera. Aaj kal hamare ghar mein koi bhi ghus aata hai na." The crowd erupted with laughter seeing the light-hearted side of Sara.

Sara is the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan | Image: X

Sara arrived on the show with her Metro In Dino co-stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur and the film's director Anurag Basu. The upcoming film is a spiritual sequel to Anurag’s 2007 movie Life in a… Metro. It has music by Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Anurag on films Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Ludo.

From the original cast of Life in a… Metro– which included Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan and Dharmendra – only Konkona Sen Sharma returns for the new film. Konkana, who played Irrfan’s love interest in the first part of the film, shared that she missed the late Bolywood star while filming for Metro In Dino.