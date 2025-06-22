Maaman OTT Release Date: Suspense Over Delayed Digital Premiere Of Soori And Aishwarya Lekshmi Starrer, When Can You Expect To Stream It?

Maaman OTT Release Date: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Tamil film Maaman has ended its theatrical run and is all set to stream on OTT. The film released in theatres on May 16 and collected over ₹45 crore in Tamil Nadu, making a profit of 300% over its reported budget of ₹10 crore. It was also a critical hit.

As is the case with Tamil films, the movie was set for its digital premiere by this time. However, for some unspecified reason, the OTT release of Maaman stands delayed. Many are wondering that even after its eligible to premiere on streaming service, it has not yet debuted online for home viewers.

When will Maaman premiere on OTT?

Maaman is expected to arrive on OTT in the coming few days. However, an official statement in the matter is awaited. On May 8, before the film's release, Soori confirmed that Zee Tamil has acquired the satellite rights for his movie, while the streaming rights have been bagged by Z5 (formerly known as Zee5). Now, fans of regional cinema are eagerly awaiting its Maaman OTT debut.

Also read: Housefull 5 Beats Raid 2 To Become 2nd Highest Hindi Grosser Of The Year

Maaman received mixed reviews upon its release | Image: X

It is being reported that Maaman will premiere digitally early in July.

What is Maaman about?

Maaman is a family drama. At the heart of this emotional and sweet tale is child actor Prageeth Sivan, who plays the role of Laddu. Inba (Soori) is a doting uncle whose world revolves around his sister Girija (Swasika) and Laddu, born after a long wait and prayers. Everything in the family is sweet and familiar until Inba marries Reka (Aishwarya Lekshmi), a doctor.

Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi feature in Maaman | Image: X