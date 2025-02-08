Published 15:15 IST, February 8th 2025
Kriti Sanon Kickstarts Valentine's Week With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Steps Out For Dinner Date On Rose Day
Rumoured couple Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were seen coming out of restaurant after having dinner date in Mumbai. The video of the duo is now going viral.
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship since last year. Speculations began when photos of the duo from Greece’s vacation went viral. The duo served couple goals when they were spotted together for a dinner date.
Kabir Bahia and Kriti Sanon spotted together, video goes viral
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia kickstarted their Valentine week by going out for dinner date in Mumbai The actress was seen exiting the restaurant with her friend, while Kabir avoided the camera and swiftly got inside the car.
Few fans took to comment section and expressed their happiness for the couple. One user wrote, “Jiju”. Another user wrote, “Wow, they look so good”. The rumoured couple rang in New Year at an undisclosed location, Pictures from their vacation has gone viral on social media,
All about Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s rumoured relationship
In an interview with Nikhil Kamath, Kriti candidly talked about aspects of relationships, making fans wonder if she is in one. During the conversation, she was asked who apologises first in her case, to this, she replied, "It depends. If I feel I’m not wrong at all, then I wouldn’t, but I would want to sort it out. I can’t just leave things unresolved. I need to talk about it.” They had even celebrated Diwali together with family. In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she was seen posing with her sister Nupur and Karan Bahia. This is the first time the actress has shared a photo with Karan on social media.
Kabir Bahia is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the founder of Southall Travel, a UK-based travel agency. According to the Sunday Times Rich List of 2019, the Bahia family has a net worth of ₹4,500 crore. On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Tere Ishk Mein, which will feature Dhanush in lead role. Kriti was last seen in Do Patti which released on streaming giant Netflix last year. While her last theatrical release in 2024 was Crew.
