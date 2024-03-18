Advertisement

Kriti Sanon is all set to star in one of the most anticipated movies of the year - Crew. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Tabu and Kareena Kapoor with Diljit Dosanjh in a cameo appearance. The cast and crew of the film came together for the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on March 16. At the event, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star expressed disappointment in not being able to shoot the Naina song from the movie together with the other two actresses of the film.

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu filmed Nania separately

As per Bollywood Hungama, Kriti Sanon talked about filming for the song Naina and how excited she was to work with singers like Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. In the same interaction, the actress added how the three of them, including herself, Kareena and Tabu, couldn’t shoot the song together as their dates didn’t match.

She said, “We had a lot of fun but I wish we all had gotten to shoot it together. But 3 ladkiyon ke dates match karna bahut mushkil hota hai (It is challenge to get three women match their dates).” When the host interrupted her by commenting, “Especially three female superstars,” Kriti disagreed and said, “I feel, actresses in general”.

Kriti went on to talk about how they got to shoot Ghagra together, which is a reworking of Ila Arun's cult chartbuster from the 1990s, and they had so much fun. “Ghagra was fun and you can see the fun that we have had. We didn't even know that we were going to shoot for the song. Also, it is like a part of the film, where there is a chunk where you can see us having that fun,” she added.

More about Crew

Crew is a female buddy comedy film about 3 air hostesses, who take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the movie is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, 2024.