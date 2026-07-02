Kriti Sanon's Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben Speaks Up About Actress' Wedding Plans Amid Her Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon's latest release Cocktail 2 is running in cinema halls now. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, the rom-com has grossed over ₹130 crore worldwide. After Tere Ishk Mein, this is the second hit for the actress in a row. While her professional life is on a high, with multiple interesting projects released and lined up, Kriti's personal life has also been of much interest to her fans. She is rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia since late 2023.

Kriti and Kabir spend time together on vacations abroad. They have also been spotted on outings in Mumbai. Kabir has even been snapped with Kriti's family on multiple occasions, including at her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to Stebin Ben, indicating their relationship is headed towards something serious.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia attended Nupur Sanon's wedding in Udaipur | Image: Instagram

However, the rumoured couple recently found itself in the midst of breakup rumours. An unverified picture of Kabir, cozying up to a mystery woman at a party, went viral. Many speculated that Kriti and Kabir had broken up and that the latter had already moved on. However, amid swirling rumours, Kriti posted a picture with Kabir, hinting all is well between them. Since they have been going strong, marriage reports often make headlines.

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Kriti's brother-in-law, singer Stebin Ben, was asked about Kriti's marriage plans during an interview with Galatta. He said, "I don't know why people keep asking this. After her younger sister got married, everyone started saying, 'Now it's Kriti's turn.'”

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Kriti and Kabor have been dating since late 2023 | Image: Instagram

He added, "She is doing exceptionally good in her career. A girl coming from a small town who did well for herself and has grown on her own. Give her time. Until Kriti feels that she has found the best boy and is sure about marriage, she should not take that decision. Until you get that certainty, why do you have to rush into marriage? There is no hurry. Life is not running away.”