Richa Chadha Supports Dia Mirza Amid Backlash Over Her Son's Caution Against Plastic Use, Says 'She Inspired Me To Gift Trees...'

Lately, Dia Mirza has been receiving heavy backlash after she shared an incident involving her 5-year-old son Avyaan, who scolded a delivery boy for bringing coconut water in plastic bags. Soon after the clip went viral, netizens started calling the actress "entitled". Now, Richa Chadha has come out in support of Dia and revealed that she is doing more for the environment and climate than people know.

Richa Chadha defends Dia Mirza

Taking to her X handle, Richa Chadha re-shared a post where a user is criticising her for preaching about ecological consciousness and then driving around in her Jaguar. Responding to the same, the actress penned a long note explaining what all Dia is doing for the climate.

She started by writing, "Y’all wonder why actors don’t speak up ? (Damned if you do, damned if you don’t!) Apart from the routine haranguing by the usual, brain-dead suspects, there’s also this! Of course punch up yaar, actors ki mental health ka kya hai. Aaye din suicides kar ke salacious news cycles ko feed bhi karna to artist ka kartavya hona chahiye. Haina? Women with privilege will be shamed if say anything outside the syllabus. Lipstick, bikini, GRWM, OOTD, make-up haul et al."

She then shared, "Dia Mirza is involved with a bamboo paper company, (means no trees are cut to manufacture paper), and WITHOUT, a plastic recycling start up that makes very cool sunglasses. She’s also produced a lovely short on the climate, it screens at PardaFaash, Mumbai, tomorrow 3.07.26. Check these things out, because if you can bully a 5 year old, you can also run a basic google search na."

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Richa further shared that at her wedding, Dia gifted her 1100 trees and even inspired her to gift trees to the Press when her daughter was born. She then corrected the user, "She (Dia Mirza) doesn’t own a Jaguar LOL, I have only seen 2 electric cars ever. And if she was imperfect in the past, oh please forgive her dear kind lord, show mercy!"

"Dia does more for ecological restoration in a day - than YT bloggers (who could well give Perez Hilton a run for his money) or arguably you - do in a whole year. Those who want to do good in the world, do so at a great personal cost. So please discourage them, troll them properly from that super comfy armchair. Call them hypocrites because the urgent work today, right now, is to shame them. However, they will do as they must regardless of you because that’s their unwavering purpose," she continued.

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She concluded by roasting the user, "Tag her next time yaar, why not silence her appropriately. She should know na YOU don’t approve. Actually, Peeleraja, why not write a Substack ? Heard it pays well."

What did Dia Mirza share on podcast?

Speaking on the podcast, Dia said, "The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn’t know whom he was delivering. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, ‘Bhaiya plastic me lekar aaye hai, hamari ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao (Why have you got this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home, put it down and take the plastic away)."

While Soha Ali Khan was impressed by Dia's son Avyaan, the internet criticised the actress over her son's conduct.