Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon Gets Massively Trolled For 'Scamming Buyers' By Selling 'Basic' Clothes At Exorbitant Price

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, made her acting debut with a music video, Filhall, alongside Akshay Kumar. She then went on to star in the series Pop Kaun? followed by her Telugu debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao. Amid this, she launched her apparel brand Label Nobo, which features stylish and modern fashion for Indian and bohemian outfits. Launched last year, the clothing brand is facing flak for selling "basic" clothes at a high price. The actress is being trolled on Reddit with users complaining about her clothes' quality and originality.

Redditors are unhappy with the price and quality of Nobo

Nobo stands for No Boundaries and promises the use of premium, high-quality fabrics. However, netizens doubt that, as they called out the high price of simple and basic suits. A user shared a series of screengrabs of her website showing that the costliest product in ethnic wear costs ₹26,500, while the simple co-ord set costs between 8000-9000. In the western wear section, the costliest product is the Hermosa Floralace Set worth ₹18,700. The cheapest item in a pair of shorts is worth ₹2,400.

Reddit users are questioning if the actress is "scamming buyers". A user wrote, "The ridiculous price points of Nupur Sanon's (Kriti's sister) clothing line called Label Nobo. Doesn't explain why such basic clothes are sold and such high price points. Is it money laundering of some sort ( scamming buyers)?"

Another wrote, "Are people even buying from her . The designs are all so basic and bad. Even mytra sells better stuff at 1k .These is a pure case of scamming people i think.Did anybody buy any of these stuffs."

A user mocked her brand's name and wrote, "I think her brand name is incomplete cause she clearly forgot to write Label NoboDY IS BUYING THIS OVERPRICED FAST FASHION SHIT FROM ME." Another wrote, "No Bo is short for 'Nobody Bought it.”

A user called the act "Money Laundering". "There is a reason why only Katrina has been able to build a real, profitable business. It's called understanding Indian customers," wrote another.

