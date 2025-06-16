The Raja Saab Teaser Out: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Drama Is A Lite Version Of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Netizens Are Unimpressed

The Raja Saab Teaser: The makers of Prabhas starrer have unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited horror comedy drama. The teaser was launched today, June 16, in selected theatres across Telugu states, giving the fans a chance to witness the first glimpse of the movie on the big screen. Helmed by Maruthi, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The film will show Prabhas in a dual role.

Watch The Raja Saab teaser

The teaser opens at a mysterious-looking palace with a huge portrait of a king played by Sanjay Dutt hanging on the wall. In the next frame, we see Prabhas dancing and jumping around the city, offering a glimpse of his romantic avatar. It also shows him fighting off what seems to be the goons single-handedly. The frame returns to the palace, showing Prabhas with his friends stuck in the house. Next, we see Prabhas getting scared by the supernatural phenomena happening inside the palace. However, something unusual happens transforming Prabhas into his usual angry young man avatar. The palace seems to be cursed, which can only be broken by Prabhas' character.

Seeing the teaser, we can say that it is a Lite version of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with unnecessary use of VFX. More than scary, the film seems funny and boring.

Netizens are unimpressed by The Raja Saab teaser

Not just us, even the netizens seem to be unmoved by the 'brilliant' acting of Prabhas in the horror-comedy flick. Soon after the teaser released on YouTube, the fans took to the comment section to share their review. A user mocked the last scene of the movie and wrote, "The last scene is hilarious."

An X user wrote, “#TheRajaSaabTeaser honestly feels like a throwback to early 2000s Hindi horror serials… loud, overdone CGI/VFX with zero visual appeal. #Prabhas in such roles always makes me sceptical… can he really pull it off? I’m not sure.”