Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Makes Artist's Day By Promising To Work With Him Again In Superhero Flick

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan is currently meet-and-greet tour across US cities, including Atlanta and Dallas, ahead of his upcoming film War 2. Many moments from the events have gone viral, including a touching interaction of the Fighter actor with his die-heart fan from Bangladesh. The fan had an unforgettable moment when Hrithik recognised him for creating a Krrish mask donation poster during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the event in the US, Krrish star Hrithik Roshan praised a Bangladeshi fan's talent and promised to collaborate on the next Krrish film.
In the viral video, A fan named Niz Khan is seen approaching Hrithik, a team member mentioned, "He is famous for his fan-made posters of you. The mask donation of Krrish poster in COVID." Hrithik responded, "Oh yeah, I remember that, amazing stuff. I look forward to making some more stuff together. We have your number and we’ll be in touch with you." The fan excitedly replied, "Dreams do come true, sir."
This follows the confirmation of Krrish 4's filming.
Priyanka Chopra will be back in the Krrish world with the fourth instalment of the movie series. An exclusive report by Pinkvilla says that Aditya Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have locked the ‘Desi Girl’ as the female lead of the Hrithik Roshan directorial.
SSMB29 actress who has been a part of all the Krrish films in the past, will once again come together with Hrithik Roshan, showcasing their amazing chemistry on screen. As per the Pinkvilla report, Priyanka Chopra was more than happy to reunite with the Krrish team and was extremely excited to be directed by Hrithik Roshan.
