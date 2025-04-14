BLACKPINK Lisa’s Lockscreen Wallpaper Is Of Rumoured Boyfriend Frederic Arnault, Watch Viral Video

Updated April 14th 2025, 15:12 IST
BLACKPINK's Lisa has sparked speculation about her romantic life after being spotted alongside Frederic Arnault, the son of Bernard Arnault, the world's wealthiest individual. During Coachella event, a viral photo of Lisa’s phone lock screen of her rumoured partner has now gone viral on social media.
BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rose garnered widespread attention as they had attended Coachella recently. While the duo were seen having gala time at the music festival, fans from behind sneakily took every video and picture. However, eagle eyed netizens too a note of the youngest member’e phone in which her rumoured boyfriend is visible.
Soon after the pictures and videos went viral, netizens gushed about them in the comment section. One user wrote, “Lisa’s phone wallpaper is Frederic. So cute”. Another user wrote, “Now I can't deny it no more...I think I just have to accept it....”. “That is more than confirmation that they are really dating, only fools out there are still denying it. LMAO”, wrote the third user.
The speculations around Lisa and Frederic’s relationship first started last year when the two were seen on a lunch date in Paris. The businessman is the CEO of a luxury watch brand and the son of Bernard Arnault, reportedly the second-richest man in the world.
Following that, the couple was reported to be vacationing together in Greece. Lisa dropped her vacation photos in the wee hours of Thursday. Soon after that, Frederic’s sister-in-law, Géraldine Guyot posted pictures from Greece with her husband, Alexandre Arnault. While none of the photos showed the idol with Arnault's family, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the photos were clicked at similar locations.
Published April 14th 2025, 15:02 IST