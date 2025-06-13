Krrish 4: Is GOT7's Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan's Superhero Flick? Singer Says 'You'd be Surprised...'

Jackson Wang, Korean boy band GOT7 member, is currently in India to promote his solo album Magic Man 2. On Wednesday night, he took some time out from his busy schedule to meet Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. It's his second meeting with the Roshans in Mumbai. Earlier, he joined the family for dinner in 2023. Soon after, Rakesh Roshan shared the photos with Wang, netizens started speculating that he might join Hrithik's much-await highly anticipated film Krrish 4. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the global sensation opened up about Hrithik and his family and subtly addressed the rumours about him being part of a superhero flick.

Jackson Wang in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4?

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Wang praised the Roshans and called the War actor "big legendary star as himself". He shared that conversations with the actor are "inspiring". He added that even actors' parents keep guiding him and teaching him a lot of stuff. He said that since they have been through everything, whenever he meets them, he tries to grasp whatever he can from them.

In the same conversation, he quipped about being a lead actor in Krrish 4. He expressed his desire to be part of the film and said, "I’m in Krrish 4. You'd be surprised." He further added that people would be like, "Was that Jackson?" when he comes out and dies right away in the scene. However, he concluded by saying, "I'm kidding". When asked if his song would feature in the movie, the singer replied, he is ready to work for free, but denied any such association as of now.

All about Krrish 4

A few weeks ago, Reddit pointed out that IMDb has leaked the plot of Krrish 4. The synopsis reads, "Years after defeating Kaal, when an ancient artefact grants Krrish the power of time travel, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity from a malevolent force that threatens to rewrite history and reshape the future."

The film marks the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan. Earlier, the franchise was helmed by his father, Rakesh Roshan.