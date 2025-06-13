Materialists X Reviews: Chris Evans-Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal Starrer Is 'Honest, Funny But Also Achingly Poignant,' Say Netizens

Materialists X Reviews: Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal starrer has finally hit the theatres today, June 13. Helmed by Celine Song, the romantic comedy is a fresh take on modern-day dating and the expectations that come with it. The movie buffs who watched the early show of the movie have flooded the social media handle with their reviews, and they are all just singing the praises of the director Song. Chris, Dakota and Pedro are also earning praise for their versatile performance in the movie. Some even predicted that Chris might get his first Oscar nomination for Materialists.

Materialists earn positive reviews from netizens

In the film, Dakota plays the role of Lucy, who is a successful matchmaker for the New York-based firm Adore. Chris plays her ex-boyfriend John, while Pedro, on the other hand, plays the role of rich financier, Harry Castillo, who tries his best to pursue Lucy.

Soon after watching the movie, movie buffs flooded the X (formerly Twitter) with their reviews. A user praised the director's song for giving the viewers a "beautiful movie" and highlighted the "tearjerking" monologue between Dakota and Chris as the "best performances" from both. "Hopefully, when the time comes, this film will be in some award conversations because it absolutely deserves the flowers it’s about to receive," the user concluded.

Another called the movie "mature" and "emotional. "We are so fortunate to have someone as smart, intelligent, and perceptive as Celine Song making films. Materialists is as mature as it is emotional. It’s refreshing to watch a romantic dramedy in which the characters communicate earnestly with each other. I thoroughly loved this."

Calling Chris's performance Oscar worthy, a fan wrote, "The more I think about it, the more I want Chris Evans to get his first Oscar nomination for #Materialists. What he does with the role, coupled with Celine Song’s writing, has really stuck with me. He’s seriously that good."

"Materialists is a refreshingly honest look at modern day dating & the expectations that come with it. It's funny in parts but also achingly poignant. Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal are electric but it's Chris Evans who delivers career-best work. Bravo Celine Song," a user wrote.

A fan called the film "perfect" follow-up to Past Lives, starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. "Celine Song’s #Materialists is everything I wanted & more. An achingly perfect depiction what love is & how love can be defined to so many out there. Dakota Johnson & Chris Evans give their best performance to date! + Pedro is just amazing! The perfect follow up to 'Past Lives'," read a review.

Several movie buffs have also shared a wedding scene from the movie, calling it classic.