Krrish 4 Major Update: 'We Plan To Release It In...,' Says Rakesh Roshan About Hrithik Roshan Starrer

Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the release of Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4. The film was announced years ago, but got delayed owing to unforeseen reasons. Months ago, the veteran director announced that Hrithik would make his directorial debut with the superhero action thriller. Now, he has shared another major update regarding the release of the movie.

When will Krrish 4 release in the theatres?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan shared that the script of Krrish 4 didn't take long, but it was the pressure of budgeting that stalled the project. "Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film. The work is going on all in full swing. We are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in this film. Hence, we have to be well-prepared before we go on the floors," he added.

When asked when the film would hit the theatres, to this, he said, "We plan to release it in 2027.”

All about Krrish 4

It is the fourth installment in the superhero action thriller franchise. The first three were Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. All three were produced by Rakesh Roshan, but the fourth installment will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan's Filmkraft. The makers have kept the cast of the film under wraps, but rumours are rife that Priyanka Chopra might reprise her role.

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?