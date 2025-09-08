Nepotism Reaches Bigg Boss 19 House: Know How Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik And Shehbaaz Badesha Are Related To Star Families

Bigg Boss 19: The debate around nepotism has long haunted the Hindi film industry. However, the practice of industry insiders getting big breaks has seemingly reached the small screen as well. The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 commenced on August 25 with 16 inmates. Two out of these, namely Amaal Mallik and Awez Darbar, have connections in Bollywood. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan introduced Shehbaaz Badesha as a wildcard contestant.

For the uninitiated, Shehbaaz is the brother of Shehnaaz Gill, who appeared in the 13th season of Bigg Boss and went on to become a big star in Punjabi movies and music videos. His entry in the reality show has sparked a debate around his merit and whether he is a good choice. Ahead of the season premiere, the makers introduced a new concept, wherein viewers could choose who, between Shehbaaz and content creator Mridul Tiwari, should be allowed to participate in the show. Winning by a majority of votes, Mridul was chosen as a contestant on the first day. However, with Shehbaz's entry weeks later, some social media users have alleged that he has only been allowed on the show because he is the brother of Shehnaaz.

This has sparked a nepotism debate around Bigg Boss 19. While Shehbaaz does not essentially hail from a ‘film family’, his sister Shehnaaz has become a household name now through her work and social media presence. The actress even enjoys a massive popularity among fans. However, Shehbaaz is the only Bigg Boss 19 contestant who comes from a family who have industry insights.

Awez Darbar

While Awez has made a name for himself through his work, it is lesser known that he hails from a well-connected family. He is the son of critically acclaimed music composer and National Award winner Ismail Darbar, who has worked on the music of various Bollywood films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Deewangee and Devdas, among others. He is also the brother of content creator Zaid Darbar. Zaid is married to the actress Gauahar Khan, who also appeared on Bigg Boss 7 and lifted the trophy on the season. Therefore, Awez is the brother-in-law of Gauhar.



Also Read: Watch: Salman Khan Controversies That Pranit More Used In His Stand-Up

Amaal Mallik