Krrish 4: Not Nora Fatehi, But Netizens Want These Actresses Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Superhero Flick

Hrithik Roshan's starrer Krrish 4 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the upcoming year. A few days ago, it was announced that the actor would be making his directorial debut with the fourth installment of the superhero flick and that Aditya Chopra would be producing the movie. Now, it has been reported that not Priyanka Chopra but Nora Fatehi will be the leading lady in the movie. IMDb, which is considered the trust site for information on movies, updated its page on Krrish 4 and named Nora as an actress, alongside Preity Zinta.

This news didn't go down well with the netizens, and they are demanding a change in the lead actress.

Krrish fans want Priyanka Chopra back in the fourth installment

An Instagram page, Instant Bollywood shared a post about Nora likely to join Krrish 4. Soon after it was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section, expressing their disappointment. They want either Priyank or Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon opposite Hrithik. A user wrote, "Priyanka Chopra would be the perfect one. If not Shraddha or Kriti."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Another wrote, “Worst decision. She don't know how to act.” A third user wrote, "Wrost casting.. Only Priyanka Chopra & Shraddha Kapoor would be best choice." Another user joked, “Her role : only for 5 mins for dance right ??” A fan said, "Shraddha is best for this franchise."

Did IMDb leak the plot of Krrish 4?

The film's plot on IMdb reads, "Years after defeating Kaal, when an ancient artifact grants Krrish the power of time travel, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity from a malevolent force that threatens to rewrite history and reshape the future." The film's writers are Rakesh Roshan and Sanja Masoomm.