Kubbra Sait Opens Up About Emotional Turmoil She Experienced During Her Abortion: You Feel Torn Between...

Kubbra Sait is one of the talented actresses of Hindi cinema, who has time and again proved her acting prowess. While her professional life is glowing, the actress recently opened up about one of the toughest phases in her personal life when she underwent an abortion. While it might be a difficult moment, she knows it was the "right decision" and has made peace with it.

Kubbra Sait opens up about the feelings she went through before an abortion

In an interview with Viral Bhayani, the Sacred Games actress shared that when a moment like this comes in one's life, they find themselves conflicted and torn between what's right and what's wrong. It's been years; she had plenty of time to think about it and heal from it. "You find yourself conflicted because along with you are your faith, your responsibilities, and the world around you. You know what your duties are, you’re aware of how society sees you, and you feel torn between what’s right and what’s wrong," she was quoted as saying.

She further mentioned that at that time, one doesn't know whether the decision they are making is right or wrong. However, now she can say with "full confidence" that the decision she made then was right for her. "Because I know that even if I had made a mistake, God was watching — and I would have to face the consequences there, in the hereafter," she added.

Kubbra Sait reveals how she healed from her abortion

Earlier, the actress had revealed that she healed from the process only after she opened up about it in her 2022 memoir, Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir. “Writing it down helped me understand that I needed to be kind to myself and to the choices I made," she said.