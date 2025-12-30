Kunal Kapoor Faces Heavy Criticism After Labelling Vegetarians As 'Racist', Internet Calls Him 'Dumb' And 'Stupid'

Kunal Kapoor, son of the late Shashi Kapoor, is currently in the news for the wrong reasons. In a conversation on Pooja Bhatt's podcast, he called Vegetarians "racist", drawing sharp criticism. Netizens are busy lashing out at Kunal for passing an insensitive comment and calling him "dumb" and "entitled".

(A file photo of Kunal Kapoor)

Kunal Kapoor is unhappy with the fact that vegetarians don't serve him non-veg dishes

Speaking on the podcast, Kunal said, "I think vegetarians are racist". On hearing this, Pooja Bhatt, who is a vegetarian, said, "So, I’m a racist." Kunal agreed and explained his remark, "You are because you deny me being a non-vegetarian. On my table, you’ll have vegetarian food and non-vegetarian food. But when I go to a vegetarian house, he won’t give me non-vegetarian food. But in my house, I’ll treat him. I’ll give him veg and non-veg food.”

This didn't go down well with the netizens, and they flooded social media calling out Kunal Kapoor for his remark.

Reddit calls Kunal Kapoor 'dumb'

A user shared a screengrab of Kunal calling vegetarians "racist" on Reddit and asked the netizens to share their opinion. Soon after, the post was flooded with comments. A user wrote, "The whole family is so screwed up in the head! What is even the point of blabbering all this nonsense bruhhhh!" Another wrote, "Ok Karen, calm down.. the world doesn't revolve around your needs. If you go to someone's home or someone's country, it's important to assimilate instead of claiming to be almighty and wronged all the time. Oh wait, it's a Kapoor. I won't waste my breath."

Advertisement

A third user wrote, "They are dumb, majority of them can’t even pass 12th standard with all their resources let alone go to university/college. Kapoors aren’t exactly the brightest to say the least." "Pretty + Dumb= Kapoors," a comment reads.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Kunal Kapoor is Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's son and uncle to Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor.