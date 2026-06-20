LA City Council Officially Declares January 6 As 'Diljit Dosanjh Day', Main Vaapas Aaunga Actor Reacts To The Unique Honour

The LA City Council has officially adopted January 6 as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day'. The Punjabi singer has reacted to the honour. He took to his Instagram account to express gratitude for the recognition. This comes amid the Punjabi singer's current Dil-luminati tour in the USA.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to LA city council honour

The official account of Diljit Dosanjh's team confirmed the news of the singer receiving the honour. The post read, “The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day”. Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honours the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.” In the video on the post, Diljit was seen accepting the honour humbly.



For the unversed, January 6 is also Diljit Dosanjh's birthday. The city council has most likely chosen the day to honour the hitmaker who has made a global name for himself through his music. Expressing gratitude for the honour, Diljit wrote, “DILJIT DOSANJH DAY IN LA 🇺🇸 Officially Announced by City Council… What should I say.. Man.. Unreal Feeling 😇 Thank You so much, Los Angeles.”



The news of Diljit Dosanjh Day being announced in LA comes amid the successful run of the singer's movie Main Vaapas Aaunga in theatres. Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is currently running in cinemas. The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative.



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