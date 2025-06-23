Lauren Gottlieb's First Appearance After Wedding Steals The Show, ABCD Actress Dances, Flaunts Her Ring As She Reaches Mumbai | Watch

Updated 23 June 2025 at 12:24 IST
ABCD actress Lauren Gottlieb is over the moon as she recently got hitched to her longtime boyfriend, Tobias Jones, in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on June 11. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family members, and Lauren delighted fans by sharing stunning wedding photos on Instagram. Now, days later, the actress has returned to India, radiating joy in her first public appearance as a newlywed bride.
Making an appearance on Monday morning, Lauren Gottlieb was seen beaming with post-wedding glow at the airport. When the paparazzi congratulated her, Lauren responded with playful twirls, dramatic poses, and cheerful flaunting of her wedding ring.
She wore a breezy floral top paired with navy trousers, radiating happiness as she twirled and showcased her sparkling ring. Her bright smile and lively expressions reflected her excitement about this new chapter.
After their engagement in August 2023 at Aruba Ocean Villas, Lauren exchanged vows with Tobias, a London-based video creator and director, in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on June 11, 2025. Lauren, widely recognised for her role in Remo D’Souza’s film ABCD (2013), shared the news on Instagram, describing the day as a dream come true and admitting she felt surprisingly calm before the ceremony.
Welcome to Karachi actress posted photos from the enchanting wedding, captioned, “Mr. & Mrs. Jones 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We’ve always believed this love existed—a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. When we found it, it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we’ve ever dreamt of!"
