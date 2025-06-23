Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay To Rethink His Decision Of Retiring From Films For Politics? Co-actress Mamitha Baiju Drops Big Comment

Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his upcoming film, which is likely to be his final, Jana Nayagan, before joining politics. Now, amid this, actress Mamitha Baiju hinted that the upcoming film might not be his final film of her career. The actress who will be sharing screen space with the actor attended the Kerala Carnival in Ireland when she was asked if Vijay is quieting acting. To this, she replied that it all depends on the elections.

Thalapathy Vijay to not quit acting?

At an event, Mamitha recalled the day when she asked the same question to Vijay and told her that elections would decide his fate in the entertainment world. "One day, when we were shooting together, I casually asked him whether Jana Nayagan is truly his last movie. Vijay Sir candidly responded that it will depend on how the elections go. He said, We’ll see what happens," she spoke in Malayalam, which we loosely translated to English.

Recalling their final day of the shoot, the actress shared that Vijay got emotional and couldn't even pose for the photos with the crew. "In the last days of shooting, I got very emotional along with everyone else, and on the final day, he got emotional too," she said.

Vijay returns as a Police officer in his final film, Jana Nayagan

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, which was on June 22, the makers unveiled the first roaring look of Vijay in an over 1-minute teaser. The video opened with the words "A true leader rises not for power, but for the people", and then enters a striking figure donning a police uniform. The next frame introduces Vijay walking through the riot-stricken city with a sword in one hand. Throughout the teaser, the actor isn't mouthing any dialogue and is simply shown in a swag.

All about Jana Nayagan