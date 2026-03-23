Lawyer Reportedly Seeks Ban On Dhurandhar The Revenge In Tamil Nadu Amid Its Box Office Rampage, Know Why | Image: X

A setback has been reported for Dhurandhar The Revenge amid the oozing box office rampage. A plea has reportedly been submitted urgently to the Madras High Court, requesting a ban on the release of Dhurandhar 2 in Tamil Nadu due to concerns about the model code of conduct ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Why does the lawyer reportedly seek a ban on Dhurandhar The Revenge in Tamil Nadu?

As reported by Live Law, an advocate made a verbal mention before Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, arguing that Dhurandhar 2 covers political themes and should not be screened during the election period. With Tamil Nadu set to go to the polls in a month, the timing of the release has become a matter of concern.

The bench reportedly directed the petitioner to file a formal written petition and then request an urgent hearing. The court will decide whether to halt the film’s release only after it hears the plea.

Dhurandhar The Revenge takes place in Lyari, Karachi, a locality often linked to gang conflicts. The film combines fictional storytelling with references to real events, including the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

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As elections approach, the controversy around Dhurandhar The Revenge reflects increasing scrutiny of politically sensitive content. The court is yet to make a decision on the petition, while debates continue over the film’s release in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has faced a similar issue. The Central Board of Film Certification has withheld the film’s certification and referred it to the Election Commission of India for review, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct during the election period.