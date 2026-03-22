Dhurandhar 2: Eagle-eyed Netizens Spot Big Goof-up In Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh Film But Fans Still Call It 'Peak Detailing'

Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a fan favourite like none other. Not only has the Ranveer Singh starrer emerged as a box office juggernaut, but it has also dominated social media discussions and online discourse much before its release on March 19. The Aditya Dhar directorial has received unanimous praise from cinegoers and critics alike.

Amid a sea of positive comments, eagle-eyed fans spotted a minor goof-up in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Viral videos show that in a pivotal scene after the interval during the confrontation of Hamza and Pinda in the former's bathroom, a cameraman was seen for a moment on screen. Screengrabs of the moment are now being circulated amid a sea of ‘Peak Aditya Dhar detailing’ memes. However, the alleged goof-up is just a blink-and-miss and is a part of a highly intense and emotional scene, which shifts the focus of cinegoers on the movie. This is most likely why most cinegoers missed the ‘goof-up’.

Despite the obvious oversight, fans of Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar have fiercely defended the film and the maker against the allegations. Most of the social media users took the goof-up in jest and claimed that Dhar deliberately placed the cameraman in frame as an ode to Christopher Nolan. This is a reference to a crew member appearing in the frame of Dark Knight, a movie directed by one of Hollywood's most meticulous directors.



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Building on the deliberate theory, a user suggested that Aditya Dhar is so generous that he wanted to give screentime to the crew member who worked hard on Dhurandhar 2. Some others outrightly rejected the scope of a ‘goof-up’ happening and simply labelled the viral posts ‘AI-generated’.



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