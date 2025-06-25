Life In A Metro Director Anurag Basu Reveals Irrfan Turned Down The Movie After 'Bad' 1st Narration, Says 'I Asked Sutapa To Convince Him'

Director Anurag Basu is gearing up for the release of Metro In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a... Metro. This time around, the overhaul of the cast has stood out. In an earlier interview, Anurag had recalled how he and the team missed Irrfan during the shoot of Metro In Dino. The latter was an integral part of Life in a... Metro and was paired opposite Konkona Sensharma.

While Konkona returns in the sequel, making the movie without the Piku star was a difficult thing. Interestingly, according to Anurag, the role that he offered to Irrfan was initially turned down by him, but the director kept chasing him and reached out to his wife Sutapa Sikdar so that she could convince him to give the movie a shot.

"I had chased Irrfan. When I narrated the story to Irrfan, he thought his role was not very meaty. I’m a very bad narrator. I couldn’t give him confidence that his role is really good. So, I called up Sutapa, and I asked her to please convince him. She eventually convinced him, and when we shot the first scene with him, he was very happy," Anurag told IANS.

He further mentioned, “We were shooting in Juhu. Sutapa called me. The scene was half way through, she said, ‘Irrfan is very happy’. I told her, ‘He’s not telling me. He’s telling you?’ (laughs) Oh. So yeah, all those memories of Irrfan are priceless”.

Life In A Metro released in 2007 | Image: X

The cast of Metro In Dino includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Saswata Chatterjee.

Metro In Dino cast at an event in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla