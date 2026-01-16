Vikrant Massey was one of the guests at Republic Bharat's Sangam Sahitya, Sur Aur Shakti summit. Speaking at the event, 38-year-old actor, who won his maiden National Film Award for 12th Fail, mentioned that he finds the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate in Bollywood ‘trivia’. In the candid confession, the actor stressed that with hard work, one can overcome the challenges of nepotism.

When asked his thoughts on the pertinent matter that has gripped the Hindi film industry for several years, Vikrant said, “I have a different perspective on the whole outsider vs insider debate. I find this trivial. The one thing true for any industry is that if you work hard, you will be successful."

He stressed that success is guaranteed to those who work hard to refine their craft and excel in their craft. Vikrant added, “There are many examples of so-called insiders in cinema who are out of work because they do not know the craft. On the other hand, there are people like me, who are called outsiders, but today I am sitting on this stage, and I am working with the people I always wanted to. So, there is no truth in the outsider vs insider debate. There is ease of access, for sure, but sustainability only comes from merit, and that is true for all fields of work.”

