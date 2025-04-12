Lobbying For Pakistani Artists: Sushmita Sen's Comment On 'No Sarhad For Creativity' Stirs Up Internet

Fawad Khan has been in the news after the Indian producers announced a movie, Abir Gulaal, with the Pakistani actor. Soon after, Ameya Khopkar, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)’s cinema wing, opposed the release of the film, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, has a long-standing stance against films starring Pakistani actors. Amid this, Sushmita Sen, who recently made an appearance at a fashion show in Mumbai, was asked to react to the Pakistani actors returning to Bollywood. However, her comment has not sit well with many on the internet.

Sushmita Sen's take on Pakistani actors making a comeback in Indian cinema

Instant Bollywood shared a video on their official Instagram handle in which the actress is sharing her opinion on Pakistani actors making a comeback. She said that there shouldn't be any 'sarhad' for the creative field and that creativity is born from freedom. She said, "Dekhiye mujhe itna sab nahi pata. Mujhe sirf pata hai ki hunar aur creativity mein koi boundaries nahi hoti. Honi bhi nahi chahiye. (Look, I don’t know much about all this. All I know is that there are no boundaries in talent and creativity. Nor should there be.)

(Kyunki yehi ek cheez hai…Ek sports hai, aur ek humari creative field hai, jahaa par our creativity is born from freedom. So I wish that for everyone. There is no Sarhad for that. (Because this is the one thing….One is sport, and another is our creative field [film industry] where our creativity is born from freedom. So I wish that for everyone- there should be no borders for that," she added.

Netizens are unhappy with Sushmita Sen's take on Pakistani actors entering Bollywood

Soon after the video was posted, the netizens flooded the comment section, expressing their disagreement. A user wrote, "Creativity to sab field main hoti hai dusri field asman se nahi tapakti agar rok lagega to sap pe lagna chiae or agar kisi ek field main rok nahi to bakki ke business main bhi nahi honi chaiae … Army wale pagal hai jo apni Jaan de rahe hai Boarder pe??? Or India main Actors or Actress ki kami hai jo Pakistan se bulane padte hai???"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Another wrote, "What about Terrorism then? Do you agree that there is no sarhad for terrorism also like creativity Madam Sen?" A third user wrote, "Lol, He is lobbying for Pakistan." "They do want to come to India cause of the exposure but none of them are working with Indian stars in their country," a user wrote.