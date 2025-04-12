BLACKPINK's Lisa Faces Backlash After Her Coachella Performance, Fans Say 'This Is What Y’all Call Greatest K-Pop Artist?'

Updated April 12th 2025, 15:12 IST
BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa is currently on roll with back-to-back songs being released, performances in several award shows and events. However, the k-pop artist is facing the ire of her own fans for her recent performance in Coachella. Several videos and pictures have now gone viral on social media.
Lisa, who is often deemed as the cutest member of the girl group BLACKPINK is no longer the same and fans say so. Soon after the videos of her Coachella performance went viral, one user took to social media platform and wrote, “This is what y’all call the greatest K-pop artist?”. Another user wrote, “We found this dance of Lisa very bad. We admit that we are fans but it does not mean that whatever she does is right. Whatever she does is wrong?”. “I can’t be the only one who thinks this is such a downgrade from the OG choreography”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “I feel like Coachella should only allow artist who don’t lip sync their whole entire performance”.
Lisa had performed her famous solo Elastigirl at Coachella on Friday. Among the hundreds and thousands, her friend and BLACKPINK member Rose was also spotted enjoying the performance.
BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment had officially announced the details of the k-pop girl group’s multi-city concerts. Lisa, Jennie Kim, Rose and Jisoo are all set to kick off their tour from Goyang, South Korea on July 5 and later head to major cities across Asia, Europe, and North America tell 2026.
Tickets for BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour are currently available on Ticketmaster and Live Nation. To secure tickets, first become a BLACKPINK Weverse member with a physical membership. Next, apply for a pre-sale code on Weverse and use this code on the sale day to access special sections on Ticketmaster. On April 8, the ticket prices for BLACKPINK’s Goyang concert, the tour's opening show, were announced via official social media.
