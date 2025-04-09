Logout: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Speaks About The Pitfalls Of Social Media Influencers, Says They Are 'Not A Problem But...'

Babil Khan's Logout Movie: The makers of thriller mystery drama have released the much-awaited trailer on April 8. Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, is set to premiere on April 18 on ZEE5. The film features Babil Khan as Pratyush Dua whose glittery influential life turns into a nightmare in no time. Amid the trailer launch, Irrfan Khan’s son speaks on the difficulties a social media influencer faces in personal terms after being a public figure.

Babil Khan takes sides with social media influencers after playing Pratyush Dua in the film Logout

In an interview with ANI, Babil shared insights about his character in the film and the experience he faced while filming this project. He stated, "There is a point where external validation overpowers your self-worth. It was a big issue for me, and I played my character with that motivation. I don't think that anything external is a problem. Mobile phones and social media are not a problem, but how we use them matters..."

Reflecting further, he said, "After playing the character, I realised how much a social media influencer has to deal with. It is not about the phone or social media, but how you use it matters."

Babil made his debut with Anvita Dutt's film Qala and appeared in Netflix's web series The Railway Men, spoke about the projects he is eager to pursue. "I want to do a sports biopic and play a rockstar," he revealed.

When and where to watch Babil Khan’s Logout?

Logout’s streaming service officially announced its digital release on social media. The cyber-thriller, starring Babil Khan, will premiere on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025. Viewers can enjoy this gripping influencer thriller from the comfort of their homes.