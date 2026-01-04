Lokah Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins Ranveer Singh's Pralay In Bollywood Debut?

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar. With the movie breaking box office records in the theatre, fans and critics are curious to know what’s coming next in Ranveer Singh’s plate. His exit from Don 3 created a major buzz. Reports suggest that he made this choice to fully focus on his upcoming film Pralay with Jai Mehta.

There are new reports that suggest the lead actress from Lokah will star alongside Ranveer Singh in this upcoming horror thriller.

Kalyani Priyadarshan to join Ranveer Singh in Pralay?

According to film reporter Rahul Raut, Ranveer Singh will enter the zombie genre with Jai Mehta’s Pralay. The Dhurandhar star will play the male lead, while Lokah - Chapter 1 actor Kalyani Priyadarshan will star opposite him as the female lead. With this project, she moves from one supernatural story to another.

Her previous film, a vampire thriller, earned praise as one of India’s strongest supernatural films. The same report states that the makers plan to begin shooting Pralay in April 2026.

Advertisement

This film could further strengthen her position in Bollywood, especially following the attention Ranveer Singh has received over the past month.

However, the makers have not made any official announcement or confirmed these reports yet.

Advertisement

Pralay could mark a major milestone in Ranveer Singh’s career. Dhurandhar has already established himself as one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, and he now aims to expand his role beyond acting by stepping into production.