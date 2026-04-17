Love And War: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Romantic Saga To Release In Theatres On...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been busy shooting for his passionate project Love and War, a romantic saga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres this summer, but was pushed to December 2026. Now, the makers have finally announced the release date of the film, and the film will now be released next year.

Love And War to hit the theatres in January 2027

Taking to Instagram, the official Instagram page of Bhansali Productions shared a photo of the actors posing with Bhansali and shared that the film will now hit the theatres on January 21. "In cinemas on 21st January 2027," read the caption.

Soon after, fans flooded the comment section requesting the makers note to change this date. A user wrote, "Don't change this date otherwise it won't be good , really rooting for alia's perfomance." Another wrote, "Abh change mat karna varna matter ho jayega bohot bada. " Third user asked the makers for a poster, "You could a release a poster at least???"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Love and War

The cast and crew of Love and War have been filming across stunning national and international locations. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie is about an epic romance set during wartime, focusing on two strong-willed men caught in a clash of egos. Both actors play the roles of Army officers.

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Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy promoting his upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, which is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Yash and Sunny Deol.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has Alpha, which is slated to hit the theatres on July 10. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.