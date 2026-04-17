Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Ishaan Mehra; Ex-Beau Rohan Joshi Congratulates The Couple

Alia Bhatt's elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, accepts boyfriend Ishaan Mehra's marriage proposal. The writer took to her social media handle to announce the same and show off her engagement ring. Soon after, her industry friends, including Ananya Panday, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, showered love on her. However, what grabbed our attention was that her ex-boyfriend Rohan Joshi also sent her congratulatory wishes.

Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra are finally engaged

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen shared a set of photos from her proposal ceremony in which she is flashing her diamond ring, smiling ear to ear. Ishaan proposed to her in a dreamy setup surrounded by nature. Sharing the post, she wrote, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing 🙃"

Soon after she shared the post, her ex-boyfriend Rohan Joshi commented, "OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONS"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday wrote, "Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ all the love and joy in the world." Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Congratulations Shaheeeen." Orry wrote, "Omg congratulations bb." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "The Unbreakable Vow!" Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congos and bongos." Shaheen's mother, Soni Razdan, commented, "Congratulations my darlings pieces of my (heart emoticons)."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The couple has been dating for years now, but it was only in 2025 that Shaheen officially confirmed the dating rumours and introduced her boyfriend to the world. She shared photos of the two on social media marking Ishaan’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared multiple photos and captions it, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.” The photos quickly went viral, with many fans and celebrities congratulating the new couple on the town.

Who is Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend Ishaan Mehra?

He is an ex-international swimmer at the Youth Asian Games and an athlete, going by his profile. He is an ATG-certified fitness coach based in Mumbai.