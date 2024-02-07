Advertisement

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to create magic with his upcoming romantic film Love & War. The Gangubai Kathiawadi director announced that the film will be featuring a powerhouse trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film's announcement has generated immense anticipation, especially with its epic saga backdrop.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's announcement

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share the film's poster and express her enthusiasm for the project. The poster, revealing the signatures of the lead trio, indicates a Christmas 2025 release. Alia's Instagram story captioned, "Back with the best… My favourite kind of reunion. Can’t wait…," adds to the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated collaboration.

Owing to the same, Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law and Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor too has now reacted. Posting the announcement on her social media, Neetu wrote, “LOVE & WAR! Raha’s parents ❤️❤️ you both make me so proud 🌟with my all time favourite film maker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can’t wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal.”

All You Need To Know About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Love & War

Pinkvilla's exclusive insights shed light on the uniqueness of Bhansali's vision for Love & War. Described as a timeless love story against the backdrop of war, the film is inspired by the 1964 classic, Sangam. Scheduled to commence filming around November 2024, the project is a casting coup, bringing together Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky due to the compelling narrative crafted by SLB.

The upcoming film serves as Bhansali's homage to the timeless love story genre, with three stellar actors signifying SLB's prowess in storytelling. The casting has garnered attention, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali successfully uniting top talents who were equally excited about the narrative. The project holds significance as it marks the reunion of SLB and Ranbir Kapoor, reminiscent of their collaboration in the film "Saawariya" 17 years ago.

Ranbir Kapoor who is fresh from the success of Animal is set to embark on this new cinematic journey. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, following the positive reception of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is currently engaged in filming Jigra. The film not only brings together powerhouse actors but also positions Bhansali Productions for an exciting cinematic lineup in 2025.

