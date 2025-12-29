Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Pushes Release Date Till May 2026 As Mega Starrer Sees Budget Rise: Report

Love & War: Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on Christmas 2025. But it was pushed to March 2026. Now, it has been stuck in the cycle of delay again. New reports suggest that the mega starrer blocked their calendars till May 2026 now.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the publication said, “Ranbir, Alia and Vicky have blocked their calendars till May 2026 now. All their prior commitments stand delayed due to the increase in shoot days for Love And War.”

Reports also state that Ranbir had asked SLB to release Love & War in June 2026, but that plan no longer holds. "There's no way for Love & War to release in June. Bhansali is now making an attempt to bring it to the big screen in August or September 2026. A date will be decided shortly. This has left some of the members of the Ramayana team disappointed, as they were hoping for a gap of at least 6 months between Love & War and Ramayana. The delay in shoots has also resulted in an increase of budgets for Love & War."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to pull off one of the greatest casting coups of the modern era with his next directorial, Love And War, which brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film went on floors in November 2024 and was slated to arrive in December 2025, but still no clue on the release.

Buzz suggests that the makers will announce the release date of Love & War in January, along with the first look at all the actors. Although the team has not responded to these reports, the news has already excited fans.