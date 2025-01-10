Loveyapa Trailer Out, Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor Starrer Love Today Remake Draws Mixed Reactions

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their film Loveyapa, which is helmed by Advait Chandan. The makers finally dropped the trailer and fans are curious about the film, the couple’s chemistry and the plotline of the film. As soon as the trailer was released, netizens flooded the comment section to express their views.

Netizens’ reaction to Loveyapa trailer

In the trailer of Loveyapa, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor who play the role of Gaurav and Baani face a challenge when their families swap their phones for a day to test their trust before they can decide whether they can get married or not. The trailer is then showcases lot of chaos amongst the couple. Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account and shared the trailer of Loveyapa and the comments was flooded with mixed reactions.

Netizens although loved the pairing and funny scenes, but they are disappointed as many are saying It might be remake of Tamil film Love Today. One user wrote, “Hey bagwan again a remake of tamil movie….”. Another user wrote, “Bollywood Wale kab remake se aage jaayege kab baad karege remake banana “. “Love today remake”, wrote the third user. A social media user wrote, “Oh God aur ek remake…Bollywood ko kya ho gaya hai. Sabi bollywood writers mar gaye kya?”.

What do we know about Loveyapa?

Loveyapa is a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat." The song shows a fun chemistry shared between Junaid and Khushi in the age of social media.

Poster of Loveyapa | Source: IMDb