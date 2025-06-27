Maa Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Kajol's Supernatural Horror Flick To Witness Poor Opening? Mints Only ₹1.73 Crore

Maa Box Office Collection: Kajol's horror flick released today, June 27, in the theatres. The film helmed by Vishal Furia is based on a popular folklore of Kali and Raktabija. The film was expected to perform well at the box office, but seeing the collection pace, it is unlikely to cross the ₹10 crore mark on the opening day.

Maa box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

Accordingly to Sacnilk, the horror flick has collected ₹1.73 crore at the box office since morning. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, had an overall 14.16 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 8.23 per cent in the morning and 20.8 per cent in the afternoon. Seeing the pace, it is unlikely for the movie to earn in double digits, but the collection might witness a rise towards evening as it's Friday, and soon it'll enter the weekend.

Is Kajol's Maa worth the money?

Taking to X handles, movie buffs shared the review of Maa. A user commented, “Kajol's Maa combines myth and horror seamlessly! Her stellar performance elevates a predictable plot enhanced by impressive VFX. A must-watch for fans of horror within the Shaitaan universe. 3.5/5 #Maai #Kajol #BollywoodHorror.”

Another wrote, “#MaaReview Kajol shines in a mythological horror that balances emotion and eerie visuals. Though the first half drags, the emotional climax leaves an impact. A bold attempt with outstanding performances, especially Kajol’s. Watch it for the mother’s roar. #maareview #Kajol.”

A user called it a combination of Maddock Horror Universe and Triptii Dimri's Bulbbul.

Another called the first half slow, but praised the climax as it was impactful. "Kajol stuns in a mythological horror that blends emotion with eerie visuals. The first half is slow, but the emotional climax hits hard. A unique attempt with strong performances, especially from Kajol. Watch it for the mother’s roar."

All about Maa