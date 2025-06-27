Kannappa OTT Release Date: Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Drama To Break 8-week Digital Debut Norms? Here's What We Know

Updated 27 June 2025 at 16:23 IST
Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama was released in theatres on June 27. The pan-India film is beaming with praises as movie buffs are lauding Vishnu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and the other cast performances. As the film is getting flowery reviews all over social media, some malingerers are waiting for its OTT release. Well, a recent reports suggest that this mythological epic will not be making its usual debut on digital platforms like other Telugu films.
As per the media reports, Kannappa star Vishnu Manchu disclosed that the film’s OTT rights have not yet been sold. This deliberate decision aims to ensure the movie enjoys an extended theatrical run without the pressure of a streaming release deadline. Vishnu reportedly also confirmed that Kannappa will not be available on OTT platforms for at least 10 weeks after its release.
Usually, any big-budget Telugu films debut on OTT within three to four weeks. However, Vishnu remains confident that Kannappa deserves a longer theatrical run. The official OTT release date and platform have yet to be announced.
Kannappa is a mythological fantasy thriller that narrates the legendary story of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu takes on the lead role, supported by an exceptional cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo.
The film’s grandeur is enhanced by special appearances from renowned stars: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. Previously, the Andhra Pradesh government approved a ₹50 increase in standard ticket prices for the movie’s theatrical release. An official order confirming this has also been shared online.
Published 27 June 2025 at 15:27 IST