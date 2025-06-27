Kannappa OTT Release Date: Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Drama To Break 8-week Digital Debut Norms? Here's What We Know

Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama was released in theatres on June 27. The pan-India film is beaming with praises as movie buffs are lauding Vishnu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and the other cast performances. As the film is getting flowery reviews all over social media, some malingerers are waiting for its OTT release. Well, a recent reports suggest that this mythological epic will not be making its usual debut on digital platforms like other Telugu films.

Kannappa will not make an early debut on OTT platforms

As per the media reports, Kannappa star Vishnu Manchu disclosed that the film’s OTT rights have not yet been sold. This deliberate decision aims to ensure the movie enjoys an extended theatrical run without the pressure of a streaming release deadline. Vishnu reportedly also confirmed that Kannappa will not be available on OTT platforms for at least 10 weeks after its release.

Usually, any big-budget Telugu films debut on OTT within three to four weeks. However, Vishnu remains confident that Kannappa deserves a longer theatrical run. The official OTT release date and platform have yet to be announced.

All about Kannappa

Kannappa is a mythological fantasy thriller that narrates the legendary story of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu takes on the lead role, supported by an exceptional cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo.