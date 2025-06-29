Maa Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Kajol's Supernatural Horror Film Likely To Conclude Opening Weekend At ₹15 Crore

Maa Box Office Collection: Kajol's supernatural horror drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience, owing to which it witnessed a low opening. The film earned 4.65 crore on the first day of the release, but witnessed a 29.03 per cent jump on Saturday by earning ₹6 crore in India. On the third day, which is Sunday, the film is witnessing a collection on slow pace, which might affect the opening weekend numbers.

Maa box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Kajol's starrer earned ₹3.28 crore on the third day since morning. While the pace is slow, given it's Sunday, the numbers might rise around evening. Adding the 3-day collection, the total stands at ₹13.93 crore. Maa had an overall 23.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 10.71 per cent in the morning and 35.57 per cent in the afternoon. Maximum occupancy is reported in Chennai (44.50 per cent).

DYK Maa had a connection with Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan

Maa is a part of the Shaitaan Universe and is also connected with Ajay and Madhavan's Shaitaan. A mid-credit scene appears in which R. Madhvan's powerful voice recites his character's theme in Shaitaan. Standing in the middle of a wreck, he reiterates 'The biggest mistake of humans is to believe that evil could be killed. For as long as there is mankind, the ‘shaitaan’ in them will continue to live'. Apart from the themes of saving the girl child, sacrifice and control, this scene becomes the bridge between the two films.

