Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhanush Starrer Falls Way Short Of ₹100 Crore Mark After Slow 2nd Weekend

Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer has been struggling to cross ₹100 crore at the box office in India. The film garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience, and opened to ₹14 crore at the box office. Over the weekend, the film witnessed a jump in the collection and earned ₹48.6 crore. However, when the film entered the week day, the collection pace slowed down and concluded the opening week at ₹69 crore. As the film is set to complete its second weekend at the box office, it has failed to earn ₹100 crore.

Kuberaa box office collection day 10

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.12 crore on the tenth day of its release since morning. Adding the 10-day collection, the total stands at ₹78.45 crore at the box office in India. While this is not the final figure, it is unlikely for the film to earn ₹22.15 on Sunday to reach the ₹100 crore mark. Kuberaa had an overall 25.39 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday.

All about Kuberaa

The film revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences. A beggar (played by Dhanush) undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters, leading to a quest for redemption.