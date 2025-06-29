Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhanush Starrer Falls Way Short Of ₹100 Crore Mark After Slow 2nd Weekend

Updated 29 June 2025 at 15:48 IST
Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer has been struggling to cross ₹100 crore at the box office in India. The film garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience, and opened to ₹14 crore at the box office. Over the weekend, the film witnessed a jump in the collection and earned ₹48.6 crore. However, when the film entered the week day, the collection pace slowed down and concluded the opening week at ₹69 crore. As the film is set to complete its second weekend at the box office, it has failed to earn ₹100 crore.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.12 crore on the tenth day of its release since morning. Adding the 10-day collection, the total stands at ₹78.45 crore at the box office in India. While this is not the final figure, it is unlikely for the film to earn ₹22.15 on Sunday to reach the ₹100 crore mark. Kuberaa had an overall 25.39 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday.
The film revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences. A beggar (played by Dhanush) undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters, leading to a quest for redemption.
Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the music in the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. After the theatrical run, the film is scheduled to premiere on streaming giant Prime Video. If reports are to be believed, the film has already recovered nearly half of its production cost through the sale of OTT and satellite rights. The film is made on a reported budget of ₹120 crore.
