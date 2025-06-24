Maa: Kajol's Latest Is Inspired By This Fascinating Mythological Tale of Maa Kali And Raktabeej, Actor Will Be Seen As A Fierce Protector Slaying The Evil

Kajol’s latest Bollywood project Maa is currently in the news for introducing the veteran actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer of the film, which has largely received a positive reaction, shows Kajol fiercely protecting her daughter against supernatural forces. It is being touted as one of the first mythological thrillers in India but did you know the fascinating tale of Maa Kali and Raktabeej that the movie is based on?

The legend of Maa Kali and Raktabeej

According to the eighth chapter of Devi Mahatmya of Markandeya Puran, demons and gods were engaged in a fierce battle when the gods came across an insurmountable hurdle. One of the most powerful demons, Raktabeej, had a special boon from Brahma that every drop of his blood that touches the earth will give rise to a new demon.

As a result, whenever the gods tried to kill Raktabeej, several demons would emerge from his blood. Finally, after many attempts, the gods united their powers to create the fiercest form of Shakti, Maa Kali. She had eyes that burned with fury, dusky skin, wild hair, red tongue, and a garland of head around her neck. She marched into the battlefield and drank the blood of Raktabeej before his blood could hit ground thus slaying the feared demon once and for all. It is this form of the goddess that is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri and Durga Puja.