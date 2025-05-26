Maa: Kajol Turns 'Rakshak And Bhakshak' For Her Daughter In A New Poster, Trailer To Release On...

Kajol is one of the talented actresses who has time and again inspired many with her remarkable career. While the romantic genre is her strongest, she never shies away from trying something new with her role or a genre. Having said that, the actress, after 33 years in her career, is all set to make her debut in the horror genre with Maa. On Monday, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a new poster of her film that shows her fierce avatar. In dramatic, intense poster shows two characters facing each other. One is a demon, the other is Kajol screaming at the creature. She seems visibly hurt, but her spirit to fight off the demon is high.

It will be interesting to see who plays the antagonist role in the film.

Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer." Along with the poster, she announced the trailer release date, which is four days from now, May 30.

As per a press note, “Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama”.

Netizens are blown away by the new poster of Maa

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Kajol is backkkk here to rule." Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Will be deadly for sure this film !!!" Another fan wrote, "You always create masterpieces." A fan wrote, "We are waiting impatiently."

All about Maa

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati. It is being presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. Earlier, Kajol opened up about the film, saying Maa is about a woman going to any lengths to protect her daughter. Other details of the film are still under wraps. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.