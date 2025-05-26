Dacoit First Glimpse: Adivi Sesh Is On A Mission To Destroy His Ex Mrunal Thakur In A Deadly Game Of Love

Dacoit First Glimpse: On Monday, the makers of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer shared a first teaser of the film after Shruti Haasan's exit. The intense clip stars Adivi and Mrunal as ex-lovers who don't seem to see eye to eye with each other. The teaser also introduced Anurag Kashyap as one of the leads but didn't reveal his role in detail. With this teaser, the makers announced the release date of the film, which is December 25.

A glimpse of Dacoit

The 55-second clip opens up with Mrunal Thakur crying as she walks in the dark alone. She looks miserable. The next frame introduces Kashyap in an intense avatar. Then enters Adivi, who admits that he is not affected by seeing the sad plight of Mrunal; rather, he is on his way to destroy her all the more. Towards the end, they are seen seated together in a car with their face covered and guns in hand. "An explosion of guns & roses… betrayal & trust… and above all, Love & Loss. Witness a wicked FIRE between two EXES," reads the synopsis on YouTube.

Mrunal also shared the video on her Instagram handle with a caption, "A reunion with ex. Bittersweet? No. Catastrophic? Hell, yeah!" The film will hit the theatres this Christmas, on December 25.

All about Dacoit