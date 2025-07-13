Maalik Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Rajkummar Rao's Actioner Likely To Surpass ₹15 Crore Mark On Opening Weekend, Beats Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Maalik Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's action drama earned negative reviews from critics and the audience, leading to a poor opening at the box office. However, on the second day (Saturday), the film witnessed a 40 per cent jump, taking the total to ₹9 crore. On Sunday, the collection is fairly well given it's the last day of the weekend.

Maalik box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹2.27 crore since Sunday morning. Adding the third day collection, the total stands at ₹11.27 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the pace, the film might be able to surpass the ₹15 crore mark in the opening weekend. Maalik had an overall 15.24 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 8.05 per cent in the morning and 22.43 per cent in the afternoon.

The film, which was released alongside Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is still struggling at the box office. The film has so far collected ₹1.02 crore total, including the third day collection since morning. Seeing the pace, the film might not near the ₹2 crore mark in the opening weekend collection. Which makes Maalik top the chart of Hindi cinema box office collection.

All about Maalik