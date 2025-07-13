Maalik Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Rajkummar Rao's Actioner Likely To Surpass ₹15 Crore Mark On Opening Weekend, Beats Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Updated 13 July 2025 at 17:19 IST
Maalik Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's action drama earned negative reviews from critics and the audience, leading to a poor opening at the box office. However, on the second day (Saturday), the film witnessed a 40 per cent jump, taking the total to ₹9 crore. On Sunday, the collection is fairly well given it's the last day of the weekend.
According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹2.27 crore since Sunday morning. Adding the third day collection, the total stands at ₹11.27 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the pace, the film might be able to surpass the ₹15 crore mark in the opening weekend. Maalik had an overall 15.24 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 8.05 per cent in the morning and 22.43 per cent in the afternoon.
The film, which was released alongside Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is still struggling at the box office. The film has so far collected ₹1.02 crore total, including the third day collection since morning. Seeing the pace, the film might not near the ₹2 crore mark in the opening weekend collection. Which makes Maalik top the chart of Hindi cinema box office collection.
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Tips Industries Limited and Northern Lights Films, the film also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee in a pivotal role. The film revolves around Maalik, a gangster and tracks his rise to power in the underworld. The film is based on social issues and is expected to be high on action. The film portrays Rajkummar in a never-before-seen avatar, an angry young man. After the theatrical run, the movie is expected to premiere on Prime Video.
