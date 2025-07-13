Anirudh Ravichander Hikes His Fee To Whopping ₹15 Crore For 'Only' Tollywood? Here's What We Know

Anirudh Ravichander has turned out to be a bankable music composer in the Indian cinema. The 34-year-old started his career with "Why This Kolaveri Di from 3, and now he is known for composing songs for big-budget movies, such as Leo, Jawan, Jailer, Devara: Part 1 and Vettaiyan. Now, a report in Telugu Cinema suggests that Anirudh has hiked his fees, particularly for Telugu films.

Anirudh Ravichander reportedly hikes his fees

According to the report, Anirudh has been offered ₹12 crore for the upcoming Telugu-language movie The Paradise starring Nani. After this, the singer has reportedly decided to hike his fee to a whopping ₹15 crore for Telugu projects. By doing this, he is planning to select a few projects from Tollywood. However, it is still a rumour and the composer is yet to confirm the above information.

What's next for Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh has around 8 movies in his kitty in which he will be composing the songs, and mostly are Tamil-language projects, Kingdom, Coolie, Madharasi, Love Insurance Kompany, Jana Nayagan, and Jailer 2. He also has a Telugu project, The Paradise, and a Bollywood movie, King. In Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, Anirudh is crooning a song, Hridayam Lopala.

Apart from his work front, Anirudh has been in the news for his personal life. Rumours have been rife that he is dating SRS owner Kavya Menon and that they are planning to get married later this year. While he didn't rubbish the dating rumours, he did react to marriage reports. Taking to his X handle, he shared a post that reads, "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out guys... pls stop spreading rumours."