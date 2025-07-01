Maalik Trailer Out: Rajkummar Rao's Ruthless Gangster Avatar Disappoints, Netizens Say 'Yeh Stree 2 Mein Hi Acha Tha'

Updated 1 July 2025 at 15:44 IST
Maalik trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar’s action-packed film is set to release in theatres on July 11. Tips Films and Northern Lights Films have now dropped the much-awaited trailer of the movie. The gritty actioner features the Stree actor in a never-seen-before avatar as a cold-blooded gangster, exuding menace and terror.
The makers released a 2-minute 45-second trailer of the upcoming gangster drama on social media with a caption, “Janam se nahin Qismat se banega, majboor baap ka mazboot beta, Maalik.”
In the movie, Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar portray love interests. The trailer reveals Bhool Chuk Maaf actor’s never-seen-before rugged avatar. His character is cunning, rowdy, and undeniably deadly. Set in Allahabad in 1988, Maalik unfolds an intense underworld drama. Rajkummar's portrayal as Maalik is leaving netizens impressed.
The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, supported by Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Sachdeva.
The trailer has taken the internet by storm, with many praising the compelling storyline. However, some viewers feel it reveals ‘too much’ and criticise it as an ‘unsuccessful attempt to imitate South Indian action films.’ However, the final verdict will be given after the movie hits on big screens.
Maalik appears to be a gripping story of ambition, power, and survival, delving into the sacrifices demanded in a world dominated by guns, greed, and loyalty.
Published 1 July 2025 at 14:46 IST