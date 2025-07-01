Four More Shots Please 4: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari And Maanvi Gagroo Are Calling The Shots For The Last Time

Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo are all set to reunite for the last time for their hit show Four More Shots Please. On Tuesday, the makers announced the fourth and final season of the show with an interesting poster after the cast wrapped up shooting a few days ago.

A look at the final poster of Four More Shots Please 4

The official Instagram page of Prime Video shared a set of three posters, offering a glimpse of Sayani, Kirti, Bani and Maanvi's characters. In the posters, they look sassy, relaxing at the beach, seemingly on a vacation. Other details, including the release date and plot, have been kept under wraps. Sharing the poster, the caption reads, "Calling the shots for the season finale. #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Coming Soon."

Soon after the posters were dropped, the fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, "Woohoooo! My FAV Indian series on prime!!!" Another wrote, "OMGGGGGGG!!! Finally." A fan called the series "Guilty pleasure show". A fan wrote, "Omggg!! Finalllyyy".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

That's how Sayani Gupta wrapped up Four More Shots 4 shooting

On Sunday, Sayani shared a photo of a clapboard that reads "Four More Shots Season 2. It's A Wrap."

All about Four More Shots Please!