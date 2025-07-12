Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): In Rajkummar Rao vs Vikrant Massey, Who Is Leading On Saturday

Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao and Vikrant Massey's films are struggling on the second day at the box office. Both films witnessed a poor opening at the box office in India, owing to bad word of mouth. Despite this, Rajkummar's actioner was able to lead the chart.

Maalik box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹1.96 crore since Saturday morning. Adding the second-day collection, the total stands at ₹5.71 crore at the box office in India. However, this is not the final figure and the collection is expected to rise given Rajkummar's fan base, and it's the first day of the weekend.

Maalik had an overall 11.68 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 6.40 per cent in the morning and 16.95 per cent in the afternoon. Apart from Rajkummar, the movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

Marking the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor, cousin of Sonam and Arjun Kapoor, the film opened at ₹0.3 crore at the box office. However, on Saturday, the film witnessed a jump in the collections. According to Sacnilk, the romantic saga earned ₹0.19 crore since Saturday morning. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹0.49 crore at the box office in India. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan had an overall 11.56 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 7.52 per cent in the morning and 15.60 per cent in the afternoon.