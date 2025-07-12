'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi's Photo From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Set, After Long Absence, Puts Fans At Ease | Viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were disappointed after the prolonged absence of Dilip Joshi from the recent episodes of the sitcom. This also sparked buzz of the actor quitting the show as Jethalal. Despite makers confirming that the rumours are baseless, fans of the actor took a sigh of relief only when a photo of him from behind the scenes went viral.

Dilip Joshi's photo from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set shuts down rumours of Jethalal's exit from the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans can rejoice as Jethalal is going nowhere. In a viral photo, the actor could be seen posing with an actress on the show, Swati Sharma. In the photo, Dilip donned a white t-shirt with a graphic print.



The actress he was posing with, Swati Sharma, plays the role of Chakori, a ghost in a current track from the show. This confirms that the photo is recent.



Netizens spin theories after Dilip Joshi's photo goes viral

As soon as the photo surfaced on social media, fans of Dilip Joshi took to the comment section to rejoice. A user wrote, “AB AAYEGA MAZA EPISODE DEKHNE ME JETHALAL IS BACK". Another wrote, “Share this photo with those who are saying that Jethalal has left the show”. A user wrote, “Crazy comebackk”.



