Maalik X Review: Rajkummar Rao Is A 'Chhapri' Gangster In A 'Messy Disaster' Action Thriller, Say Netizens

Maalik X Review: Rajkummar Rao's action thriller has hit the theatres today, July 11. Helmed by Pulkit, the film portrays Rao in a never-seen-before avatar, as a ruthless gangster. Apart from him, the film also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. Several movie buffs watched the early show of the movie and took to their social media handles to share their reviews. It seems the movie didn't live up to the mark of Rao's cinema excellence. Many called the film "dull", "messy" and "outdated" gangster drama.

Is Maalik worth watching?

X is flooded with the reviews of cinemagoers who watched Maalik earlier this morning, and to them, Rajkummar Rao looked like a "chappri" gangster. An X page gave 1.5 stars out of 5 stars and called it a "disaster mess". The post further reads, "#Maalik is a film whose SCREENPLAY is written in such a way that it will confuse you, bore you, and make you scratch your head for wasting your money! They lifted many gangster films' STORIES, SCENES, and even DIALOGUES to merge them together and serve this MESS. Rajkummar Rao did well, but his dialogue delivery and MANNERISM don't look natural—it feels like he is MIMICKING." Towards the end, the page advised the audience to avoid the film and watch Superman instead.

Another called the first half of Maalik disappointing, but praised the actor's performance. "First Half Of #Maalik...."Completely opposite of expectations... Maybe the second half will be better. Actors' performances were good," read the post.

A third user gave 2 stars to Maalik and wrote, "Only watchable for #RajKummarRao’s solid performance. The rest is a dull, outdated gangster drama with weak direction and no grip. Sadly, Raj deserves better."

"With Due respect Rajkumar Rao sir you are not born for these chhapri roles, you are much better for real life stories, Struggling students, Honest officers and family man. #Rajkumararao. Don't waste your time and precious talent for these. Best wishes for #Maalik," a user wrote.

Among the heap of negative reviews, there was one positive reaction that reads, "From farmer’s son to feared mafia kingpin… #Maalik is a gritty ride through 1990s Allahabad, powered by Rajkummar Rao’s fiery portrayal. Story’s predictable, but Rao elevates the film to another level with his strong performance. Watch it for him."

All about Maalik